Forbes analyst on 50 Cent's bankruptcy

Rapper and actor 50 Cent has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, leaving many to wonder if he's even worth as much as his name. Forbes magazine senior editor Zack O'Malley Greenburg discussed the rapper's finances with CBSN.
