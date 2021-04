For nearly 75 years, Pearl Harbor survivor said little about attack -- until now The 75th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor, which left more than 2,400 Americans dead and drew the U.S. into World War II, is this week. Donald Stratton, 94, is one of just five people still alive today who survived the attack on board the USS Arizona, and he's returned to Hawaii for the commemorations. John Blackstone has more.