For 2024 election, Democrats may bump New Hampshire from holding first presidential primary Democrats are expected to vote this weekend on a new presidential primary calendar for the 2024 election. President Biden is pushing his party to make South Carolina first because of its diverse electorate at the expense of New Hampshire's traditional first-in-the-nation primary. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined Anne-Marie Green and Janet Shamlian from Philadelphia to discuss.