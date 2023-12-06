Food makers working on companion products for Ozempic
Food companies are trying to capitalize on the popular weight-loss drug Ozempic. According to new reporting from The Wall Street Journal, companies like Nestle and General Mills are working on products to pitch as natural alternatives or companion products for people taking Ozempic to use in addition to the weight loss drug. Jesse Newman, a reporter for The Wall Street Journal covering food and agriculture, joined CBS News to discuss the trend.