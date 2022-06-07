Watch CBS News

Food crisis worsening by Russian blockade

More than 20 million tons of grain remain stuck on the Ukrainian coast. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the mountain could triple in size by this fall, with Russia's invasion sparking a global food crisis. Chris Livesay reports.
