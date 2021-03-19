Live

Food, clothing and jewelry prices rise

The Labor Dept. reports that the cost of goods -- before they reach consumers -- increased 5 percent in March. Plus, Subway gets rid of "yoga mat" chemical and Google glasses go on sale one day next week. Jill Wagner has your Moneywatch headlines.
