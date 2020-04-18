Food banks see growing lines and surging demand amid pandemic Desperation is growing by the day for Americans who lost their jobs over the coronavirus pandemic, and an estimated 17 million people could now be facing hunger, in addition to those who already battle it every day. Feeding America, the national organization linking U.S. food banks, estimates it will need an additional $1.4 billion to meet increased needs over the next six months. Mireya Villarreal speaks to a newly unemployed couple in New Orleans who have turned to a food pantry as the virus crisis keeps the city under lockdown.