Following the money in the Russia investigation charges Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort and his associate, Rick Gates, are facing charges in the Russia probe. The indictment alleges they acted as unregistered agents of the Ukrainian government and political parties. They are accused of funneling $75 million to multiple shell companies in the U.S. and overseas. George Papadopoulos, a foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign, pleaded guilty to other charges. CBS News legal analyst Rikki Klieman joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss how the alleged money laundering worked and what the charges could mean for President Trump.