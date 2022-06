Following the money, 50 years after Watergate Legendary Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein describe how they uncovered the existence of a secret slush fund used by President Richard Nixon's campaign for nefarious deeds. "Watergate: High Crimes in the White House" is a gripping two-hour documentary on the criminal conspiracy that took down a president – and that remains as relevant as ever. Catch the premiere on Friday, June 17 at 9 p.m. ET on CBS. It will also be available to stream on the CBS News app and Paramount+.