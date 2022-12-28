Watch CBS News

Fog causes massive pileup on Chinese bridge

Heavy fog is being blamed for a massive pileup on a bridge in central China. State media said at least 200 vehicles were involved, but other estimates put the number closer to 300. One person was killed, according to state media.
