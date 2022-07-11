Former President Trump tests influence with GOP voters in Alaska and Nevada Former President Donald Trump is staying active on the campaign trail as he weighs a potential run for office in 2024, traveling to Nevada and Alaska to sway Republican Party voters ahead of Alaska's primary and special elections in August. CBS News political contributor and Washington Post deputy politics editor for campaigns Sean Sullivan and CBS News political director Fin Gomez join Tony Doukoupil and Tanya Rivero to discuss.