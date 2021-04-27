Live

Flynn's contacts with Russia receive new scrutiny

President Trump's National Security Adviser Michael Flynn is under investigation for contacts he had with Russia's ambassador to the United States before the inauguration. Flynn may have broken a 200-year-old law in the process. Jeff Pegues reports.
