FlyDubai jet crash in Russia kills 62 on board A passenger plane crashed in southern Russia killing all 62 people on board. Surveillance video shows the fiery crash of the Boeing 737-800 as it attempted to land at the airport in the city of Rostov-on-Don, 600 miles south of Moscow. The plane belonged to FlyDubai, a low-cost carrier. Kris Van Cleave reports.