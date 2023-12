Flurry of minimum wage hikes could bring unintended consequences, economists warn Twenty-five states and dozens of U.S. cities are planning minimum wage increases in 2024, including California, which will boost minimum wage for fast-food workers to $20 per hour beginning Jan. 1. This week, Pizza Hut announced that it will lay off hundreds of delivery drivers as a result, one of the unintended economic consequences that experts say could result from the increases. Carter Evans reports.