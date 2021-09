Flurry of law enforcement activity at home of Brian Laundrie Authorities are at the Florida home of Brian Laundrie, a "person of interest" in the disappearance of Gabby Petito on a cross-country trip. The remains of someone matching Petitio's description were found Sunday in a national park in Wyoming, though forensic identification has not been made. CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan joined Vladimir Dutheirs to discuss the investigation.