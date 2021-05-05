Live

Watch CBSN Live

Floridians return home to gas shortages

Florida is facing a fuel crisis in the wake of Hurricane Irma. Gas shortages along with blocked roads and traffic delays are making the drive home difficult for many evacuees. Adriana Diaz reports from Orlando.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.