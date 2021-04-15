Florida voters unhappy with front-runners Clinton, Trump Voters in the key swing state of Florida are sharing their frustration about their options in the presidential race. A focus group, comprised of Republican and Democratic voters who oppose both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump, gives us a revealing look at the anger toward the front-runners in both parties. CBS News contributor and Republican strategist Frank Luntz, who led the group at the Orlando Public Library, joins "CBS This Morning" to discuss why these voters are "fed up."