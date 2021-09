Florida putting an end to its standardized testing system Florida will replace its current end-of-the-year exam known as "FSA" with three smaller tests throughout the year, a move Governor Ren DeSantis will help schools better track students' progress. Former state senator and current CEO of the Florida Association of District Superintendents Bill Montford speaks with CBSN's Tanya Rivero about what they change will mean for students and teachers.