Florida opens shelters for those who choose to ride out Hurricane Irma Florida Gov. Rick Scott has asked more than 6 million people to leave. But some have chosen to ride out the storm. The Keys could be swamped, including half of the island of Key West. County officials opened four refuge sites on the Keys for those who stayed behind to ride out the worst of the storm. Across the state, at least 330 shelters are open. Elaine Quijano reports from the Keys.