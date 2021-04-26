Florida officer gunned down by suspect on the run

Live

A manhunt is underway in Florida after a suspect shot and killed a police officer. Police say the suspect is armed and extremely dangerous. CBS News correspondent Omar Villafranca joins CBSN with the latest from Orlando.
