Florida not the only state to see Irma's wrath
Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 2 storm when it made landfall on Sunday, but it's not done leaving a path of destruction. Georgia is expected to be impacted and Atlanta is under its first ever tropical storm warning. Anthony Mason reports.
