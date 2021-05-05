Live

Florida not the only state to see Irma's wrath

Hurricane Irma weakened to a Category 2 storm when it made landfall on Sunday, but it's not done leaving a path of destruction. Georgia is expected to be impacted and Atlanta is under its first ever tropical storm warning. Anthony Mason reports.
