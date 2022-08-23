Watch CBS News

Florida, New York hold primaries with national implications

Voters in Florida and New York are headed to the polls in primary races that could have national implications. In Florida, Democrats are battling it out to figure out who will face sitting Gov. Ron DeSantis in the November general election. Meanwhile, in New York, two longtime House members and two challengers are facing each other in the newly created 12th District. CBS News political reporter Caitlin Huey-Burns joins "CBS News Mornings" to break down the primary elections and their impact.
