Florida man claims massive Mega Millions jackpot

Shane Missler of Port Richey, Florida, claimed his prize Friday. At 20 years old, he won last week’s $450 million Mega Millions jackpot. Missler says he plans to take care of his family, have fun, and do some good for humanity.
