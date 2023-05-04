Watch CBS News

Florida legislature passes flurry of conservative bills amid speculation of a DeSantis 2024 bid

Florida's Republican-led legislature passed a series of conservative bills, including measures easing up gun laws, expanding the state's so-called "don't say gay" law and banning transgender people from using bathrooms that match their gender identities. It comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce a 2024 run for president. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined Vladimir Dutheirs and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.