Florida legislature passes flurry of conservative bills amid speculation of a DeSantis 2024 bid Florida's Republican-led legislature passed a series of conservative bills, including measures easing up gun laws, expanding the state's so-called "don't say gay" law and banning transgender people from using bathrooms that match their gender identities. It comes as Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce a 2024 run for president. CBS News senior White House and political correspondent Ed O'Keefe joined Vladimir Dutheirs and Anne-Marie Green to discuss.