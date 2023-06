Florida jury finds former deputy not guilty of inaction during 2018 Parkland massacre Scot Peterson, a former Broward County Sheriff's deputy who was at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, during the 2018 mass shooting was found not guilty of multiple counts, including child neglect and culpable negligence. Prosecutors said that Peterson had failed to confront the gunman during the shooting, in which 17 people were killed. Manuel Bojorquez has the latest.