Florida judge in Mar-a-Lago case likely to appoint special master to oversee records review

A Florida federal judge is signaling that she is likely to approve former President Donald Trump's request for a special master to oversee a review of materials the FBI seized from his Mar-a-Lago residence. Meanwhile, CBS News has obtained a letter from the director of national intelligence saying there will be a review of the seized documents to determine if they posed a risk to national security. CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge joined "CBS News Mornings" to discuss.
