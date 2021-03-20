Live

Florida jail explosion: Inmates' families want answers

Officials are looking into the cause of a deadly explosion at a jail in Pensacola, Fla. Two inmates are dead, and 150 inmates and corrections officers are hurt. CBS News' Omar Villafranca reports from outside the jail.
