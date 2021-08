Florida hospitals in danger of being overwhelmed Florida has become the new epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic in the U.S. Meanwhile, 60% of hospitals in the state could face a critical staffing shortage within the next seven days, according to the Florida Hospital Association. CBS News correspondent Manuel Bojorquez reports on the crisis, and Dr. Ron Elfenbein, medical director and owner of First Call Medical Center, joined CBSN to discuss the state's latest surge.