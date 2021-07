Florida hospital sees most COVID-19 patients since start of pandemic, with over 90% unvaccinated Officials at the University of Florida Health Jacksonville say they're hitting numbers of COVID-19 patients higher than any they've seen during the pandemic. More than 90% of those patients are unvaccinated, and only roughly 50% of the hospital staff is vaccinated. Manuel Bojorquez reports on the battle in a state that accounts for 1 in 5 of the nation's new coronavirus cases.