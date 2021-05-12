Live

Watch CBSN Live

Florida gun reform bill heads to governor's desk

Florida state lawmakers passed a gun reform bill in the name of the 17 people who died at a Parkland school shooting last month. Florida Gov. Rick Scott has not said if he will sign it. Adriana Diaz reports.
