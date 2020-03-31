Ship with coronavirus turned away in Florida Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has had a limited response to the coronavirus pandemic, despite his state reporting the fifth highest number of cases in the U.S. A handful of counties have been ordered to shelter at home, while in others, beaches continue to be open for visitors. DeSantis has also so far refused to allow a cruise ship with four coronavirus fatalities to dock in Fort Lauderdale. Manuel Bojorquez speaks to one passenger who wants the ship to dock and sick passengers to be admitted to area hospitals.