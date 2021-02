Florida governor faces criticism over granting special access to COVID-19 vaccines Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is facing a torrent of criticism for steering thousands of vaccine doses to communities developed by his political supporters. It comes weeks after DeSantis tapped a supermarket chain to be the sole distributor of vaccines in a handful of Florida counties following a $100,000 donation the company made to DeSantis' reelection PAC. Jim Axelrod has the story.