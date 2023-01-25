Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sued over rejection of AP African American studies pilot program Civil rights attorney Ben Crump is suing Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over his decision to reject an Advanced Placement African American studies pilot program in the state’s high schools. Timothy Welbeck, an assistant professor of instruction in the Department of Africology and African American Studies at Temple University and the director of the Center for Anti-Racism, joins CBS News to discuss the controversy.