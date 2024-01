Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' allies are privately debating whether he should stay in race With the New Hampshire primary approaching on Tuesday, allies of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — who has been polling a distant third in the state — have been privately debating whether he should drop out or stay in the race, Robert Costa reports. Meanwhile, GOP sources in New Hampshire are acknowledging that Nikki Haley has an "uphill climb" in the state, Caitlin Huey-Burns reports.