Florida Gov. DeSantis embraces controversial bills, foreign trip In the final days of the Florida state legislative session, Gov. Ron DeSantis plans to sign several conservative bills that could be a sneak peek at his platform for a potential 2024 Republican primary. These include a ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, the ability for Florida residents to carry concealed guns without a permit and expansions to the so-called "Don't Say Gay" bill. Ed O'Keefe reports from Tallahassee.