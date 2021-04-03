Live

Florida family finds pirate treasure in attic

A pair of Tampa siblings uncovered an old box in their attic recently, which included old coins, a map and what appears to be a human hand. The treasure could be linked to legendary pirate Jose Gaspar. Bobby Lewis of Tampa affiliate WTSP reports.
