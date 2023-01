Florida drive-by shooting wounds at least 10: CBS News Flash Jan. 31, 2023 A drive-by shooting in Lakeland, Florida has left at least 10 people wounded. Police say four shooters started firing from inside a moving vehicle. President Biden has informed Congress he’ll move to end the twin COVID-19 national emergencies on May 11. And Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne and Shirley" has died at the age of 75.