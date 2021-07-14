Live

Watch CBSN Live

Florida collapse highlights financial challenges condo boards face in maintaining buildings

The warning signs pointing to serious construction concerns ahead of the Florida building collapse are prompting other condominiums nationwide to think more carefully about their structures. But preventing disaster may not be such an easy task, especially when it comes with a hefty price tag. Tim Craig, a national reporter for The Washington Post, joined "CBSN AM" to discuss the challenges condo residents are facing.
