Florida building collapse should be a lesson for Puerto Rico, expert says A licensed public adjuster wrote in the Orlando Sentinel that the deadly Surfside, Florida, condo collapse should be a lesson for Puerto Rico. Jack Hanks pointed to condo buildings on the island that remain damaged years after Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. territory. Hanks, the CEO and president of Velocity Public Adjusting, joins CBSN's Tanya Rivero to discuss.