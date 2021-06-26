Crews battle through fire and smoke as Surfside, Florida, rescue efforts continue A fire burning in the wreckage of the deadly building collapse in Surfside, Florida, was hampering search efforts for survivors. Part of the 12-story building collapsed early on Thursday morning. Rescuers have found only a few survivors since the residential high-rise caved in. No survivors have been found in over 24 hours. CBS News national correspondent Mark Strassman reports on the rescue efforts, and Joe Geller, House representative for the state of Florida's 100th district, which includes Surfside, joins CBSN to discuss the investigation into the cause of the collapse.