Analyzing Florida's controversial anti-trans legislation on female sports teams Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill into law Tuesday banning transgender girls and women from competing on female sports teams. The Republican governor says it's to protect the fairness of women's athletics, but LGBTQ advocates say the law is discriminatory. Jenny Pizer, the director of law and policy at Lambda Legal, joins CBSN's Elaine Quijano with her analysis.