Live

Watch CBSN Live

Florida airport shooting suspect appears in court

Estaban Santiago, the suspect in the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting case, appeared in court on Monday. The Iraq war veteran could face a death penalty trial. CBS News correspondent David Begnaud joins CBSN to discuss the case.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.