"Flirty" woman busted with cocaine

Border patrol agents in Arizona arrested a woman who tried to smuggle 13 pounds of cocaine across the border. They say it was her flirtatious behaviour that tipped them off to the stash. "48 Hours" Crimesider's Graham Kates has the details.
