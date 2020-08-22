Flint residents react to $600 million settlement over water crisis This week, the state of Michigan announced a $600 million settlement for the victims of the Flint water crisis. For a year and a half, residents unknowingly drank dangerous lead-contaminated tap water after the city failed to treat the water as part of a cost-saving measure. The contamination also led to a deadly outbreak of legionnaires disease. Today, most residents still don’t trust the water, which has been deemed safe. Some say the settlement is progress, but others want criminal charges. Adriana Diaz reports.