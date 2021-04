Flint, Michigan accused of ignoring lead-contaminated water Flint is in a state of emergency, now months after high levels of lead turned up in its tap water. This week, more than 7,000 gallons of bottled water from FEMA arrived in the city. One mother describes her feeling of helplessness after she noticed a change in her three children who drank the contaminated water: convulsions, skin lesions, memory and hair loss. Adriana Diaz reports.