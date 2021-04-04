Live

Watch CBSN Live

Flight veers off runway while landing in Buffalo

A United Airlines flight experienced a rough landing at Buffalo Niagara International Airport Sunday night as it skidded off the runway. Extreme weather may have caused the rough landing. Kris Van Cleave reports.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.