Flight diverted after passenger smears feces

A United Airlines flight from Chicago to Hong Kong was diverted to Anchorage, Alaska, after a passenger smeared feces in the bathrooms. CBSN's Vladimir Duthiers and Anne Marie Green have the latest on the incident.
