Live

Watch CBSN Live

Flight cancellations cause major headache

Snow, ice, and rain are about the only things flying in the Northeast -- more than 3,000 flights are cancelled. As David Begnaud reports, more delays and cancellations are expected -- and misery at the airports is accumulating.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.