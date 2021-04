Flight arriving at JFK airport reports close call with drone It appears a drone was responsible for a close call for passengers and crew on a Delta Airlines jet landing at Kennedy Airport in New York. The pilot of flight 407 from Orlando reported a drone flying just 100 feet below the plane, which was flying at an altitude of about 1,400 feet. The jetliner landed safely last evening. Kris Van Cleave reports on how the FAA is investigating.