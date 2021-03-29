Live

Flashback: The 1986 hack that interrupted HBO

We dug into the CBS News archives to find a story on one of the first hacks of its kind. A man who went be the name "Captain Midnight" interrupted a movie on HBO with a message that bewildered viewers and alarmed the cable industry.
